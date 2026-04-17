Busari Reflects On Privilege Of Leading Flamingos

Head Coach Akeem Busari has described leading Nigeria’s U-17 girls, the Flamingos as a great honour.

Busari was recently appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF , to lead the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup bronze-medallists.

His reflection comes as his side gears up for their 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, second round qualifying fixture, against the winner of the preliminary tie between Niger Republic and Guinea.

Guinea, playing away in Niamey, defeated hosts Niger Republic 5-2 to earn a comfortable first-leg advantage ahead of the return encounter in Conakry this weekend.

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“Serving the nation is an honour for me, and for the rest of the coaching crew. We are all ready to give this our best shot.,” Busari told thenff.com.

“We are presently trying to put our heads together as we prepare the team for the second round fixture. We are looking to see how best to prepare the girls and play a few games and put the team in match shape.”

Busari has invited a total of 36 players to camp, including five goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 13 midfielders and eight forwards.

The first leg of the second-round fixture will take place on the weekend of 22nd – 24th May, with Nigeria hosting the second leg on Saturday, 30th May.



