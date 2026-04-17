Galatasaray Energized By Osimhen’s Return — Buruk

Okan Buruk says Victor Osimhen’s return to training has provided a significant boost for Galatasaray ahead of their Turkish Süper Lig clash with Gençlerbirliği.

Osimhen returned to training on Tuesday after recovering from the arm injury he sustained in last month’s UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The injury has forced the Nigeria international to miss Galatasaray’s last three games across all competitions.

Galatasaray’s advantage at the top of the table has been cut to just two points in the absence of Osimhen.

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Buruk highlighted the positive impact of the striker’s return on the squad.

“Osimhen trained with the team for a large part yesterday. He’s physically good and completed the session comfortably,” Buruk was quoted by Sporx.

“Every player’s return lifts the team, and Osimhen is one of the locomotives. His presence in training has had a positive effect on everyone.”

Osimhen has registered 19 goals, and seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



