We’re Running Out Of Time –Rosenior Speaks Ahead Chelsea Vs Man United

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has charged the Blues to seal a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.



The London club can still make the Champions League spot, but they face a challenging race, currently sitting four points behind the top five with six games remaining.



Despite England’s potential to secure five spots based on UEFA coefficient rankings, Chelsea’s recent poor form, which includes a six-week goal drought, is putting them under pressure.



Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Rosenior stated that Chelsea must start winning matches and maintain a high level of concentration.



“As the season goes on, the less games you have left, the more important the games become.

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“We have to take advantage of this moment. We’re running out of time.



“We need to show that initiative on Saturday and play on the front foot and make up those points, which is still definitely possible.



“If I look at each game, I think it’s just come down to loss of concentration of focus in a moment that then has snowballed into the rest of the performances.



“What we have to do is manage the margins of the game a little bit better.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 2.306 1xbet X Draw 3.675 1xbet Manchester United 3.23 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Manchester United has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Chelsea. BTTS Yes In 9 of the last 10 Manchester United's away matches, both teams scored. Halftime draw Manchester United has drawn at halftime in 8 of their last 10 away matches.



