Carabao Cup Final: Newcastle Beat Liverpool 2-1, Clinch First Major Title In 70 Years

Newcastle United ended their wait for a first major domestic trophy in 70 years after defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final inside Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Magpies headed into Sunday’s final against holders Liverpool looking to land a major troohy since winning the FA Cup in 1955.





The wait was eventually over thanks to goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak in both half while substitute Federico Chiesa got a goal for Liverpool deep into stoppage time.

Eddie Howe’s side were deserved winners as they were up for it right from the start while the Reds were uncharacteristically poor.

The first chance of the game fell to Sandro Tonali on 24 minutes but the Italian’s shot outside the box went just wide.

Few minutes later Jacob Murphy sent in a dangerous cross but Ibrahima Konate denied a lurking Alexander Isak by clearing away for a corner kick.

With 10 minutes left in the first half Burn connected with a header from Kieran Trippier’s corner but his effort went straight to Liverpool keeper.

In the 40th minute Liverpool appealed for a penalty after Trippier looked to have handled the ball with his hand but it was waved away.

But in the 45th minute Burn put Newcastle 1-0 ahead as he headed home Trippier’s corner.

In two minutes of first half stoppage time Diogo Jota had a chance to draw Liverpool level after receiving a headed pass inside the box but fired wide in front of goal.

Newcastle thought they had doubled their lead on 52 minutes but it was disallowed after consultation with VAR.

The Magpies did not allow that to affect them as they went on to score a second goal on 53 minutes through Isak who volleyed home Murphy’s headed pass from a cross.

Liverpool almost pulled a goal back on 59 minutes but Curtis Jones’ close range strike was palmed over the bar by Newcastle keeper Nick Pope.

Isak had a golden opportunity to make it 3-0 on 64 minutes but saw his goal bound effort punched away by the Liverpool keeper.

With seven minutes left Tonali tried a long range strike which was saved by Liverpool keeper.

In the 96th minute substitute Chiesa pulled a goal back for Liverpool after firing into the bottom corner off an assist from Harvey Elliot.



