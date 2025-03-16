Russia: Cobnan Bags MOTM Award After Scoring Winner For League Leaders Krasnodar

Nigerian forward Moses Cobnan emerged as the hero on Sunday night, scoring the only goal of the match to secure a 1-0 victory for FC Krasnodar over FC Rostov in a tense Russian Premier League encounter at the Rostov Arena.

The 22-year-old forward came off the bench in the second half and made an immediate impact, scoring the decisive goal in the 78th minute to seal the away win for Krasnodar. His composed finish proved to be the match-winner in a hard-fought contest.





This season he has now scored three goals in 16 appearances for Krasnodar who top the league table on 46 points, three points ahead of second-placed Spartak Moscow.

Cobnan’s tireless work ethic and clinical finishing were on full display, as he helped maintain pressure on Rostov throughout the game. His impressive contribution earned him the well-deserved Man of the Match award.

The victory was a crucial one for Krasnodar, keeping them in the hunt for a top position in the league standings. With Cobnan’s steadily growing performances, the club will be hopeful of continuing their strong form as the season unfolds.

This win gives FC Krasnodar a much-needed boost, and Cobnan’s heroics show his potential to play a pivotal role in the team’s success in the coming weeks.



