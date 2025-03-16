NPFL: Ikorodu City, Enyimba Share Spoils; Remo Stars Down Heartland

Remo Stars maintained their push for a first Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title following a 2-0 home win against Heartland in Ikenne on Sunday.

Olamilekan Adedayo put Remo Stars in front one minute after the half hour mark.





Daniel Ogunmodede’s side put the game beyond the visitors with Samson Olasupo netting the second 10 minutes from time.

The Sky Blue Stars occupy top spot on the table with 57 points from 29 matches.

At the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, Ikorodu City and Enyimba battled to a 2-2 draw.

Tosin Oyedokun gave Ikorodu City the lead four minutes before the break, while Mojeeb Odufeso equalised for Enyimba in the 66th minute.

Enyimba took the lead for the first time through Joseph Atule 13 minutes from time.

Ayomide Cole levelled for the hosts deep into stoppage time.

By Adeboye Amosu



