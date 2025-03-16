Ejuke Features, Adams Returns As Bilbao End Sevilla’s Unbeaten Run

Chidera Ejuke and Akor Adams were in action for Sevilla who lost 1-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The defeat ended Sevilla’s four straight games unbeaten (two wins, two draws).





While Ejuke was in starting line-up before going off on 67 minutes, Adams was introduced with seven minutes left to play.

Adams, who made his second appearance since joining Sevilla in January, had been sidelined since February due to a thigh injury.

Yeray Lopez was the hero for Bilbao as his goal with six minutes left earned his side the three points.

Sevilla are in 10th on 36 points and Bilbao maintain fourth place on 52 points.

Both Ejuke and Adams were included in the Super Eagles 39-man provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

However, both players were dropped from the final 23-man squad for the two crucial encounters.



