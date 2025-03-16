Ogbu Scores To Celebrate Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

Igho Ogbu celebrated his maiden Super Eagles invitation by scoring in Slavia Prague’s 3-0 victory over Jablonec on Sunday night.

Ogbu opened scoring for Slavia Prague in the ninth minute.





It was the centre-back’s second goal of the season for Slavia Prague.

The 24-year-old was replaced by Stepan Chaloupek six minutes before the break.

The hosts scored the other goals through Thomas Chory and Jan Hanus (own goal).

Slavia Prague occupy top position on the table with 68 points from 26 points.

Ogbu will now join his Super Eagles teammates in Kigali ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

By Adeboye Amosu



