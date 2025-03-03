Carragher Is Myopic To Think AFCON Is Not A Major Tournament –Pinnick

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has described former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher’s comment that the African Cup of Nations is not a major tournament as being myopic.



Pinnick made this known in an interview with SuperSport’s Soccer Africa, where he said African players know how important it is to win the Africa Cup of Nations.



“I think it is a very myopic opinion, and you can see the wave of attack because the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is growing beyond the imagination of so many people, and he might be talking subjectively.

“When George Weah, in 1995, won the Ballon d’Or, Liberia were nowhere close to the AFCON. He won the award due to his performance when he was with AC Milan, and you look at what Mohamed Salah has done this season. That is super iconic.



“The players are playing so well, and it is even beyond the coach. It is not about tactics, and that should be the spirit to resonate in Africa, and that should be the spirit among African players that we can do it. In the last AFCON, give it to CAF because solidarity about 60 million dollars went to Cote d’Ivoire, and that was the first time, and just wait and see what will happen in Morocco this year.



“African players know how important it is to win the Africa Cup of Nations, and the medal and trophy alone is something every player will cherish,” the former Nigeria Football Federation President concluded.







