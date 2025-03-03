Sadiq’s Goal A Stroke Of Genius –Osasuna Manager

Osasuna manager Vicente Moreno has described Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq’s goal against his team as a stroke of genius.



The Nigerian international scored a brace as Valencia played out a 3-3 draw against Osasuna in Sunday’s La Liga.



In a chat with Marca, Moreno described Sadiq’s third goal as a stroke of genius.

“It was a stroke of genius from Umar; in the end, you can do little,” the Osasuna boss said, as per Marca.



“In the second half, Osasuna did not know how to play with the score in their favour,” Moreno admitted.



‘We were not calm or patient enough to create our plays. This haste made Valencia grow, and with a stroke of genius from Sadiq, they tied the game.”







