Man United Fans Racially Abuse Bassey After FA Cup Defeat To Fulham

Calvin Bassey suffered racist and homophobic abuse from Manchester United fans after Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round encounter at Old Trafford.

Bassey scored the opening goal for Fulham shortly before half-time and played the full 120 minutes as the Cottagers reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 4-3 penalty shootout win against United after a 1-1 draw.





According to the standard.co.uk, the Nigeria international later publicly shared screenshots of social media messages he had received after the game, a number of them from United fans, which included racist insults aimed at him.

Reacting to the incident Fulham, in a statement on Monday, said they are “utterly appalled” at the racist and homophobic abuse received by Bassey.

“Fulham Football Club is utterly appalled at the racist and homophobic abuse received and subsequently shared by Calvin Bassey on social media after yesterday’s FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

“We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour which has no place in football or society. Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Calvin Bassey, who will continue to receive our full backing.”

The statement continued: “We will do everything in our power to work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators of these vile messages and taking the strongest form of action against them.

“Fulham Football Club is committed to maintaining a firm stance against all forms of discrimination and remains dedicated to fostering an environment of respect and inclusion.”



