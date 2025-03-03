Europa League: Rangers Must Beat Mourinho’s Fenerbahce — Balogun

Leon Balogun has said Rangers cannot afford to lose against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in their upcoming UEFA Europa League clash.

The Light Blues lost 2-1 to Motherwell at the Ibrox on Saturday.





Barry Ferguson’s side will be in action against Fenerbahce in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday.

Balogun reckoned it is important for the Gers to return to winning ways again.

“I think I played against Mourinho only once,” he was quoted by Belfast Telegraph.

“That was my Premier League debut and we beat him (Manchester United) with Brighton 3-2 at home. So that is a very fond memory.

“He’s a very, very big character. A very big manager in the football world and there’s a lot of respect that you need to have for his name.

Read Also:Man United Fans Racially Abuse Bassey After FA Cup Defeat To Fulham

“I personally enjoy his press conferences because a lot of people, I think, call him arrogant.

“Might be. But I think he’s a very special character. And I think you need a few characters who are not too generic in football to keep it entertaining.

“And also to give you guys (the media) something to write about.

“It’s a big opportunity for us on Thursday away. It might actually help that we play the first game away after what happened domestically and get supporters back on our side.

“But, again, we need to make at least two massive steps forward from today in order to get a result there.

“It probably helps that then we play European football again straight after, a week later. So it’s a massive chance, a massive opportunity.

“And we really need to put everything into the game. We have to do it anyway, but now even more.”

By Adeboye Amosu



