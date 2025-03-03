NPFL: Ogunmodede Savours Remo Stars’ Difficult Win Over Plateau United

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede has reflected on his team’s home victory over Plateau United.

The Sky Blue Stars maintained their push for a first NPFL title courtesy of a 1-0 win over the visitors in Ikenne on Sunday.





Samson Olasupo scored the winning goal 14 minutes from time.

“The last five games has been difficult, playing against a team like Plateau United a good side, but in a bad position on the league table , they needed to redeem their image but I think we needed the points more,” Ogunmodede told Remo Stars media.

“We were resilient as we keep fighting from the start of the game, we also lost a penalty, at this point we need to be more relaxed and calm in games.

“Nonetheless, i’m happy we came out victorious at the end of the game.”

Remo Stars will be away to Bendel Insurance in their next league game.

By Adeboye Amosu



