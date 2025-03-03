NFF Condemns Racist Abuse Against Bassey

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has condemned racist abuse targeted at Calvin Bassey following Fulham’s win against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Fulham won the Emirates FA Cup clash 4-3 on penalities.





Bassey opened scoring for the Whites late in the first half.

The 25-year-old was subjected to racist and homophobic abuse on the social media after the game.

The centre-back shared the abusive messages on the social media.

“The NFF stands firmly against all forms of discrimination, including racial abuse, and fully supports @CalvinBassey in the face of these unacceptable actions,” the NFF wrote on X.

“We are committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for all players, both on and off the field. Calvin has our unwavering support, and together, we will continue to fight against racism in football and society.”

By Adeboye Amosu



