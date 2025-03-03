Ekpo: Rivers United Still In NPFL Title Race

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has disclosed that Rivers United are still in the title race for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).



Recall that Remo Stars are at the top of the league standings by 54 points, while Rivers United sits second on 42 points with a game in hand to play.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the Port Harcourt-based side, known for their resilience, will look to capitalize on any slip-ups by the Sky Blue Stars as they mount a serious title challenge.

“It is going to be a close title race for both Remo Stars and Rivers United in the NPFL.



“Remo are waxing stronger currently, but I think Rivers United have the experience to mount a serious challenge for the title when the going gets tougher.



“There are still plenty of matches to be played, and I am sure Rivers United will give it their best shot.”







