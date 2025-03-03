FA Cup: Perfect Position –Shearer Lauds Bassey’s Goal Vs Man United

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey’s opening goal against Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup.



Recall that the Nigerian international netted the opening goal for Fulham with a fine header before Bruno Fernandes leveled parity for the Red Devils.



Reacting to Bassey’s goal, the former Premier League star, in a chat with The Mirror, praised the Super Eagles defender for placing himself in a good position.

“That sums Manchester United up. They lose two headers with what I would say was a pretty simple ball to deal with.



“Having said that, the movement of the Fulham players in and around the 18-yard box was excellent. You see, they [Manchester United] are slow to react. You have to be bright; you have to be quicker to react.



“Man Utd players aren’t quick, but Fulham are, Bassey in particular. He guides it into the corner. I’ve just said how poor Man Utd have been defending corners; that sums them up,” the former Newcastle United striker said in quotes revealed by The Mirror.











