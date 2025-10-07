Carragher: Man United Will Sack Amorim Before Christmas

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has reportedly claimed that Ruben Amorim will lose his job as Manchester United manager before Christmas.

Man United Have Endured A Tough Start To The Season

Amorim, 40, has been under a lot of criticism after a disappointing start to the season despite the club making significant summer investments following a 15th place finish last season.

Man United defeated Sunderland 2-0 on Saturday to relieve some of the burden on the 40-year-old manager.

The victory saw the team go into the international break in 10th place in the Premier League, having won three, drawn one and lost three matches in the league so far this term.

Carragher Reckons Amorim Will Leave United In December

According to the Daily Mail, Carragher, while speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate said that the Amorim’s stint had been a “disaster” for both Man United and the coach.

Although the former England international maintained that Amorim’s tenure must end “as quickly as possible,” he implied that Man United’s management had not fired him yet since doing so would have been an admission of mistake.

“I don’t like saying a manager should be sacked – it’s disrespectful and it’s a man’s job – but I’m at that point where I do think Ruben Amorim’s job is untenable,’ Carragher said.

“It’s inevitable that this is going to happen before Christmas

“His stats are unbelievable for a Manchester United manager – 50 games as Manchester United manager, he’s only scored two more goals than he’s conceded.”

The Red Devils will be looking to build on their win over the Black Cats after the international break as they make the trip to Anfield for an epic clash with arch-rivals Liverpool.



