My Father Convinced Me To Join Al Ittihad --Plumptre

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has opened up on how her father convinced her to join Saudi club Al Ittihad.



The 25-year-old defender, who made 62 appearances during her three-year stint with Leicester City, left the club after her contract expired.



In an interview with BBC Sport, Plumptre stated that she initially had reservations about the move until she spoke with the club’s management and visited Saudi Arabia herself.

“I spoke to some teams in the UK, US and Europe, then Dad said there was a team in Saudi Arabia who are interested in you. I was shocked. My initial reaction was ‘no’, but I wanted to give them a chance.”



“I had an hour-long call with the coach and two people in the management staff, and I said to Dad, ‘I have a really good feeling about this. We barely even spoke about football, but about ourselves and what we were passionate about.



“I’m someone who goes off feeling and intuition. But I wanted to go out and visit – I wanted to see what it was really like. I visited for two days and really liked it, and when I left there I thought ‘this is where I want to be’.”



