NPFL: Enyimba Gave Their Best Against Rivers United --Nweke

Enyimba midfield Kalu Nweke has expressed disappointment that the team failed to overcome Rivers United at the weekend in Aba.



Recall that the People’s Elephant played out a stalemate with Rivers United in Sunday’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).



Speaking after the game, Nweke, in a chat with the club’s website, stated that the players gave it their best to beat Rivers United.

Read Also:2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Arrive Santiago For Knockout Tie With Argentina



“Firstly, I thank God because despite the high intensity of the game, no one sustained injury. It was a highly intense match, and our opponents – Rivers United, are a good side. We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy match for us. But I believe we gave it all.



“We were supposed to win the game, but unfortunately we didn’t. Maybe, that’s how God wants it. Well, I can’t say. We played according to the coach’s instructions. We did our best. Like I said earlier, we gave it all.



“We even had a goal and the referee disallowed it. She has the final decision; we can’t do anything about it. We had a penalty appeal which she didn’t award. That’s football for you.”



