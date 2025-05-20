Carragher Questions Lewis-Skelly’s Omission From EPL Young Player Of The Season Shortlist

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has questioned Myles Lewis-Skelly’s omission from the Premier League Young Player of the Season Shortlist.

Lewis-Skelly has been one of the standout performers for Arsenal despite being thrown into the deep due to injuries to first team players.

The youngster opened his goals account in the 5-1 win against Manchester City at the Emirates.

Also, he provided an assist in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

However, when the nominees for the Young Player of the Season was unveiled the 18-year-old’s name was missing.

“The thought you could win Young Player of the Year at that age,” Carragher was quoted on Arsenal News Channel. “That’s something that Michael Owen does or Wayne Rooney, absolute superstars. I couldn’t believe Lewis-Skelly wasn’t on that list. The reason I went for him was how well he played in big games that I’ve watched.

“Against Man City, against Liverpool, in the Bernabeu against Real Madrid. It was more five or six big performance in big venues. I remember going to those venues at 23-24 and that was a lot for me.

“To actually go there and play well, you felt like you needed to be in your peak to go to these big stadiums and play really well and feel comfortable. To be doing that at 18. Wow!”



