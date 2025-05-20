Rangers Suffer Triple Injury Blow Ahead Federation Cup Semi-final Clash Vs Kwara United

Rangers International, one of Nigeria’s most storied and trophy-laden football clubs, will be without the trio of Ejike Ugochukwu, Kingsley Maduforo, and Hillary Ekeh when they take on Kwara United in Wednesday’s President Federation Cup semi-final clash scheduled for the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (MJA), Onikan, Lagos, Completesports.com can confirm.

Fidelis Ilechukwu, Head Coach of the Coal City Flying Antelopes, led his squad to Lagos on Sunday without the injured trio, each ruled out due to varying degrees of injury.

Ugochukwu, a defensive midfielder, will not be available for the crucial encounter due to a lingering knee injury that has yet to fully heal.

Striker Kingsley Maduforo is sidelined with a thigh injury, while midfielder Hillary Ekeh is nursing a muscle sprain.

As a result, Manager Ilechukwu is reportedly placing his hopes of reaching a seventh President Federation Cup final on the squad that featured in Rangers’ recent NPFL matches against Plateau United and Katsina United.

“We’re good to go,” a club official told Completesports.com on Tuesday, requesting anonymity.

“Our team is largely intact, except for a few absentees — Ugochukwu (Ejike), Kingsley (Maduforo), and Hillary (Ekeh) — who are still recovering from injuries.

“So, the coaches have the full complement of the squad that defeated Plateau United and Katsina United heading into the match against Kwara United.

“It’s going to be a tough game, no doubt, but I’m confident we’ll go through,” the official added.

Rangers have lifted the President Federation Cup title six times in the past. Reaching this year’s final and securing another triumph would be a crowning achievement for Ilechukwu and his team.

By Sab Osuji



