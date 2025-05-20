SPL Title, Not Top Scorer Award Would Have Made My Season –Dessers

Super Eagles striker Cyril Dessers has expressed his disappointment not to have won the Scottish Premier League title despite leading the top scorer chat this season.



In the just concluded season, the Nigerian international scored 18 goals in 35 league appearances to win the top scorer award.



Dessers via his official X handle, noted that he’s disappointed not winning the league title.

“Scottish Premiership Top Scorer 2024-25. Not the big trophy we all wanted, but a wee reward for never giving up…” the 29-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



Dessers was the top scorer in the Eredivisie in the 2019–20 season, while playing for Heracles Almelo. The 30-year-old forward was also the top scorer in the 2021–22 UEFA Europa Conference League and was named in the competition’s Team of the Season, while playing for Feyenoord.



