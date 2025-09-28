Celtic Boss Pleased With Iheanacho’s Performance In Draw With Hibernian

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers has heaped plaudits on Kelechi Iheanacho for his impressive display in the club’s 0-0 draw with Hibernian, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho made his first league start for the Hoops in the encounter.

The Nigeria international had a shot cannoned off the crossbar in tbe first half.

The 28-year-old was also denied a couple of times by the Hibs goalkeeper.

Iheanacho was praised by Rodgers for his effort in the keenly contested.

“And Kels is probably disappointed that he didn’t score maybe a couple of goals, but as a reference point to the team with his touch and everything else, I thought he was good,” Rodgers told Celtic TV.

“So that’ll be good for him and for all three players to have played at the stadium.”

The former Manchester City star has registered two goals, and one assist in four appearances across all competitions for Celtic.

By Adeboye Amosu



