Celtic Boss Provides Injury Update On Iheanacho

Celtic head coach Martin O’Neill has said he will monitor Kelechi Iheanacho’s condition ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash with Feyenoord.

Iheanacho travelled with the Celtic squad on Wednesday for the game.

The Nigeria international trained with his teammates on the eve of their departure for the Netherlands.

Asked for a squad update and whether Iheanacho was part of the travelling squad, O’Neill said: “Yeah, they’ve travelled. We’ll see, it’s the amount of work that they haven’t really done that would be something that I would consider over the course of the next 24 hours.

“That would be great [if we had that option]. It’s something that we haven’t had so that would be a major plus.

“I think in the weeks going forward now, that’s something that players can stay injury-free. That would be terrific.

“We haven’t had the use of a number of players, obviously long-term injuries and quality players. But that’s the nature of the game.

On whether Iheanacho could offer something different, O’Neill said: “I think the short answer would be yes, but we’re looking for fit people. We’ll see.”



