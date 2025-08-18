CHAN 2024: South Africa Crash Out After Dramatic 3-3 Draw With Uganda

Bafana Bafana of South Africa have crashed out of this Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Uganda in their CHAN Group C match on Monday evening, IOL reports.

Just when it seemed the South Africans, who had taken a 3-1 lead, were on their way to the CHAN quarter-finals, Uganda were awarded two late penalties.

Both spot kicks were converted for an eventual 3-3 scoreline, leaving the South Africans heartbroken.

The result means Uganda will advance to the CHAN quarter-finals at the expense of the South Africans. Algeria also qualified alongside Uganda to the knockout stage.

Right from the opening whistle, Uganda grabbed the initiative and managed a few early raids deep into the South African half.

Although Uganda had far more final-third entries in the opening 20 minutes, South Africa looked more likely to score as Uganda’s defence appeared vulnerable, conceding four corners during this passage of play.

After Uganda defended the fourth corner, they launched a lightning counter-attack. The back-tracking South African defence was in disarray, and striker Jude Ssemugabi was well-placed to slip a goalmouth cross past Samukelo Xulu, the opposition goalkeeper, on the half-hour mark (1-0).

Moments later, South Africa came close to equalising, but Ugandan goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa averted danger with an acrobatic save to thwart striker Thabiso Kutumela.

After Uganda managed to defend their first-half lead, the South Africans took the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring two goals in the space of six minutes through Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Thabiso Kutumela.

In the final five minutes, South Africa scored through Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, while Allan Okello and Rogers Torach netted penalties for Uganda.



