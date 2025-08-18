NPFL: Bayelsa United Confirm Odigie As New Technical Adviser

Executive Committee Chairman of Bayelsa United, Tarilaye Nwankwe, has exclusively told Completesports.com that Monday Odigie has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the club.

“He’s assumed duties already,” Nwankwe confirmed when Completesports.com contacted him on Monday afternoon.

Odigie Replaces Bosso at the Helm

Odigie succeeds Ladan Bosso, who has since joined newly promoted Barau FC of Kano.

Also Reads: Eguavoen, Odigie Thumbs Up Gov Diri’s Support For Sports Sector

Bosso, a former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, had signed a two-year contract with Bayelsa United but departed with one season still remaining on his deal.

Strong Competition for the Job

Odigie, a former Golden Eaglets Head Coach, was shortlisted alongside ex-Nigeria international Eddy Dombraye and former Plateau United manager Kennedy Boboye for the Bayelsa United role.

The Restoration Boys, NPFL champions in 2009, will open their 2025/2026 campaign with an away fixture against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in Ibadan this weekend.

Okara to Assist Odigie

Odigie edged out Dombraye and Boboye to land the top job at Bayelsa United.

Before his appointment, Domo Okara—who had served as Bosso’s assistant—was in charge of technical duties. He will now continue in his role as Odigie’s deputy.

By Sab Osuji



