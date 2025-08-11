CHAN 2024: We Must Beat Sudan To Avoid Early Exit — Home Eagles Captain Nduka

Home-based Super Eagles captain Junior Nduka has said it is important for the team to beat Sudan in their next game at the 2024 African Nations Championship, Completesports.com reports.

Eric Chelle’s side lost 1-0 to defending champions Senegal in their first game at the competition.

The Eagles will do battle with Sudan in their second game at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday night.

A win will put the West Africans in a good position to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Nduka said they will give their all to secure maximum points in the game.

“We want to take each game as it comes, and next for us is Sudan. The previous game was a setback and not a disaster. We have a point to prove and we are ready to correct our mistakes,” Nduka told thenff.com.

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

Senegal, and Congo will clash in the other group game.

By Adeboye Amosu



