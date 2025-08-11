CHAN 2024: Chelle Confirms Taiwo Fit To Face Sudan, Ozoemena Still Injured

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed Abdularafiu Taiwo is fit for his side’s crucial Group D encounter with Sudan,reports Completesports.com.

Taiwo sustained a minor injury in Nigeria’s opening fixture at the 2024 African Nations Championship against Senegal.

The left-back was replaced in the second half by Harrison Uzondu.

First-choice goalkeeper Ani Ozoemena, who missed the clash with the defending champions with a knee problem is however yet to recover fully from his injury.

Ozoemena has been ruled out of the game against Sudan by Chelle.

“Taiwo Abdulrafiu is okay. However, the reality is that Ani Ozoemena is injured, and we just had to bring Ebenezer in, and I trust him,” Chelle told a press conference on Monday.

Nigeria, and Sudan will clash at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday night.

The encounter will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



