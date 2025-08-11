EXCLUSIVE: Joining Galatasaray Cost Me My Place In Super Eagles Squad To 1992 AFCON –Iorfa

Former Nigeria international Dominic Iorfa has said he was snubbed by the Super Eagles coaching crew for the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Senegal for joining Galatasaray.

After just one season (1990-1991) at Queens Park Rangers, Iorfa joined Turkish giants Galatasaray in 1991 but only made seven appearances and scored just two goals.

He eventually left Galatasaray in 1992 to sign for Peterborough United where he played 60 times, netting nine goals before departing in 1994.

In an exclusive interview with Completesports.com, during the public presentation of Dr. Mumini Alao’s autobiography at Unilag on Sunday, the former BCC Lions, Abiola Babes and Ranchers Bees, striker said the perception back then was that the Turkish league was not good enough.

“I can say I never got the opportunity to make my mark (in the Super Eagles) because there were so many players,” the 56-year-old, who played for the Super Eagles from 1989 to 1995, making four appearances, stated. “And I remember there was a time I went to Turkey and joined Galatasaray in 1991, I was dropped from the national team because it was like why would I be playing in Turkey, that the Turkish league is very bad. So because of my move to Galatasaray I was not part of the Super Eagles squad to the 1992 AFCON.”

Galatasaray now home to Nigerian top stars

The Galatasaray of over 30 years ago is not the same presently as the club have managed to attract top footballers across the world, including Nigerian stars.

Among the Nigerian stars to pull on the famous Galatasaray shirt are Henry Onyekuru, Jesse Sikidika, Valentine Ozornwafor and now Victor Osimhen.

After impressing in his loan spell last campaign Osimhen has now joined Galatasaray on a permanent deal from Napoli, after the Turkish Super Lig champions paid a record €75 million.

Iorfa endorses Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray

On his thoughts about Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray Iorfa, whose only appearance with the Super Eagles at a major tournament was the 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup in Saudi Arabia and Seoul 1988 Olympic, endorsed it.

He said:”Football is where you go and where your luck is. You can go to Manchester United and one game you are out. So if it’s Osimhen that will make Galatasaray what they hope to be fine, after all it’s players that make clubs, the clubs can make you but also it’s the players that make the clubs what they are. That’s why we the administrators we respect the players because without the players you cannot be the person you are.

“So Osimhen has gone there and the last time he went on loan he did very well and the club is expecting the same thing this season.”

Similarities between my playing style and that of Osimhen – Iorfa

On the similarities between his playing style and that of Osimhen, he added:”Osimhen has natural ability and he reminds me of the kind of football I was playing, very aggressive, very serious but the little difference between us is that he has some creativity. I was a raw, strong player. So if they are talking of the top 20 clubs in Europe Galatasaray is one of them and I wish him good luck.”

