CHAN 2024: We Must Fight To Beat ‘Wounded’ Nigeria — Congo Striker

Congo striker Gosim Duvan Elenga says the team is determined to beat Nigeria in their last group game at the 2024 African Nations Championship.

The Group D encounter will hold at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Barthelemy Ngatsono’s side are still searching for their first win of the competition.

They earned two points from their opening two games against Sudan, and Senegal.

The Congolese must beat Nigeria to earn a berth in the quarter-finals

Elenga declared that they are determined to achieve their objective.

“We enter this match with the same determination as before. We are ready,” he was quoted by CAFonline.

The encounter will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu




