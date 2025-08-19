Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    CHAN 2024: We Must Fight To Beat ‘Wounded’ Nigeria — Congo Striker

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Congo striker Gosim Duvan Elenga says the team is determined to beat Nigeria in their last group game at the 2024 African Nations Championship.

    The Group D encounter will hold at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

    Barthelemy Ngatsono’s side are still searching for their first win of the competition.

    Read Also:‘There Is No Alternative To Victory’ — Congo Coach Declares Ahead Home Eagles Clash

    They earned two points from their opening two games against Sudan, and Senegal.

    The Congolese must beat Nigeria to earn a berth in the quarter-finals

    Elenga declared that they are determined to achieve their objective.

    “We enter this match with the same determination as before. We are ready,” he was quoted by CAFonline.

    The encounter will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.