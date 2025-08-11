CHAN 2024: We’re Not Afraid Of Nigeria — Sudan Coach Appiah

Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah says his side have no fear for Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Falcons will do battle with Eric Chelle’s side in a 2024 African Nations Championship Group D clash at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday

Appiah’s side had their spirit dampened by a late equalizer that ensured they took home only one point instead of three in their clash with Congo

The Sudanese are however poised for a fight against the Home Eagles, who are the overwhelming favourites going into the Group D encounter.

The Ghanaian tactician declared that his side have respect for the Eagles, but will go into the game with confidence.

“Nigeria is one of the biggest nations in African football and we respect them, but we won’t fear them. I don’t believe in any rivalry; this is a game and the best team will win,” Appiah was quoted by thenff.com.

” I have watched only one game of the Nigerian team and can’t assess them based on one game. I don’t see any player as a threat, but the entire team.”

Strategic Approach

Appiah remains grounded in his approach, opting for pragmatism over pressure.

“We want to go far, but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. It’s about taking it game by game and delivering our best each time.”

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



