Onuachu Scores As Trabzonspor Open League Campaign With Home Win

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu was on target as Trabzonspor beat Kocaelispor 1-0 in their first fixture of the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

Onuachu’s scored four minutes into the second half as Trabzonspor began their campaign on a positive note.

The former Southampton striker was later replaced with 13 minutes remaining in the match.

Also in action for Trabzonspor in the opening day fixture were Kazeem Olaigbe and Anthony Nwakaeme who were in the starting line-up.

While Olaigbe was taken off in the 63rd minute Nwakaeme was replaced in the 84th minute.

Trabzonspor now occupy sixth place in the 18-team league standing.



