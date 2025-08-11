Donnarumma Left Out Of PSG Squad For UEFA Super Cup Clash With Spurs

Paris Saint-Germain have left Gianluigi Donnarumma out of the squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, a further sign the Italian’s time there is over, Football Italia reports.

It kicks off at the Stadio Friuli on Wednesday evening, the traditional season opener between the Champions League winners and holders of the Europa League trophy.

The tension between goalkeeper and club is escalating to new levels after talks for a new contract broke down definitively.

His current deal only runs to the end of the season, so he could leave as a free agent in June 2026, while PSG already signed his replacement Lucas Chevalier.

If Donnarumma had hoped to battle it out with the new man for the gloves, then Luis Enrique sent a message by leaving him out of the travelling party entirely.

This suggests the shot-stopper has already played his final game in the Paris Saint-Germain jersey, despite helping them to the Quadruple last season, including victory in the Champions League.

The Premier League is likely to be the next destination for the Italy international, with Manchester United the favourites ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Galatasaray and Bayern Munich have also shown an interest, but Inter and Juventus would struggle to sustain his wages.



