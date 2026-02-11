Chelle Linked With Vacant Marseille Coaching Job

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle is a candidate for the vacant Olympic Marseille coaching job, reports Completesports.com.

The post became vacant following Roberto De Zerbi’s departure on Tuesday.

The Italian left the position by mutual consent following Marseille’s 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to French journalist, Lassana Camara, Chelle is among the coaches under consideration for the top job.

Read Also:Chelle Confident He Can Achieve All His Dreams With Super Eagles –Gusau

Former Marseille captain Habib Beye, who most recently managed Stade Rennes is also said to be on the list.

Chelle has been linked with several teams since he led the Super Eagles to third place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation is however hopeful the Malian will remain in charge of the Super Eagles.

“Eric Chelle still has a year left on his contract, he enjoys working with Nigeria, he believes in the Super Eagles and he believes he can achieve with this national team,” Gusau said.

“The key thing is that he has a great belief in the team and that he can achieve his dream with the team.”

The 48-year-old was appointed Super Eagles head coach in January 2025.

By Adeboye Amosu



