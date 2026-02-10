Chelle Confident He Can Achieve All His Dreams With Super Eagles –Gusau

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau has said that Eric Chelle believes he can achieve all his dreams as Super Eagles head coach.

Chelle led the Super Eagles to a record-extending ninth AFCON title in Morocco.

Despite not reaching the AFCON final target issues to him by the NFF, it seems the football body is satisfied with the team’s outing and are ready to extend Chelle’s contract.

Speaking to the Super Eagles media team, Gusau stated that Chelle is very much interested in continuing as head coach and wants to succeed with the three-time AFCON champions.

“We still have a one-year contract with Eric (Chelle) so whatever interest anybody will show on him he has to wait until his contract expires,” Gusau said.

“We don’t want any distractions for him because we quite well understand that he enjoys working with Nigeria. It’s not about whether a team is interested in you and it’s not because he has gotten the result with the Super Eagles, so if he goes to the other team despite the fact that they are going to give him more money to get the result, that’s not the issue, the issue is if they have the materials there for him to work with, to achieve what he wants to achieve.

Also Read: Chelle Opens Up On Osimhen, Lookman’s AFCON 2025 Incident

“The dream of every single coach is to make sure that he achieves success especially at big tournaments so it’s not the issue of money but will he achieve what he wants to achieve in his career or is he just going there for the money.

“But the key thing is that I know Coach Eric believes in the Super Eagles and he believes he can achieve whatever he wants to achieve in his career when it comes to coaching, especially with the national team within the African continent.

“So he has so much belief in the Super Eagles and he has every confidence he can achieve all his dreams with the Super Eagles, so that’s the key thing I believe in and I know we’ve discussed it with him. To us, we believe in him, he is part of the Super Eagles and will continue to be part of the Super Eagles.”



By James Agberebi



