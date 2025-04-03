Chelsea Beat Spurs To Continue Push For Top-four Spot

Chelsea continued their push for a Premier League top-four spot as they defeated London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Blues, who welcome back Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke from injury, have now recorded a fourth consecutive win over Tottenham.





The result saw Chelsea, on 52 points, reclaim fourth place in the league table with eight rounds of fixtures remaining.

As for Tottenham, they currently occupy 14th position and have 34 points in the standing.

The Blues, who won the reverse fixture 4-3 in December, went 1-0 up just after half-time when Enzo Fernandez headed home from a Cole Palmer pass.

Moises Caicedo thought he had gotten Chelsea’s second goal with a spectacular volley moments later but it was eventually ruled out for offside following VAR review.

Meanwhile, Spurs failed to register a shot on goal until the 69th minute when substitute Pape Matar Sarr volleyed home from long-range past Robert Sanchez.

However, the goal was also disallowed after another lengthy VAR check as it was ruled that Sarr had fouled Caicedo in the build-up.



