Chelsea Eye First Win Against Liverpool In Four Years

After recording a comfortable 4-1 win away to Djurgaarden in the UEFA Europa Conference League first leg tie on Thursday, Chelsea will now shift attention to the Premier League where they will welcome newly crowned champions Liverpool.

While Liverpool have little to play for, the match means a great deal to Chelsea’s Champions League qualification hopes.

The Blues come into the match occupying fifth place and tied on points (60) with Nottingham Forest, in the league table.

It is the three points or nothing for Chelsea if they are to return to UEFA’s elite club competition the Champions League.

For the dream of a Champions League return to be realised, Chelsea must end their poor form against Liverpool, whom they have not beaten since March 4, 2021.

In their last 10 clashes with Liverpool, Chelsea have suffered five defeats and have recorded five draws.

Also, Liverpool have emerged victorious in the last three encounters between the two English giants.

However, Chelsea would head into this weekend’s clash with the Premier League champions in good form, having won their last three fixtures.

Also Read: ECL: Chelsea Won’t Write Off Djurgarden Yet –Maresca

After securing a 2-1 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage, Enzo Maresca’s men overcame Everton 1-0 before Thursday’s 4-1 thumping of Djurgaarden.

Meanwhile, with the Premier League title secured with four games left to play, Slot is set to rotate his Liverpool side in their remaining matches, starting with the game against Chelsea.

This would see the Dutch coach hand chances to other players who are eager to prove they belong at the club moving forward.

Among that number are midfielder Harvey Elliott and summer signing Federico Chiesa, both of whom supporters are eager to see given opportunities to state their case to remain at Anfield beyond the end of the next transfer window.

“My lineups will be different to what we’ve had the last 10 months, (we) won’t change everyone but there will be some rotation,” Slot was quoted on The Standard. “Not to say we will lose, we have a lot of trust in those (players).

“I think some of the players deserved to play earlier because they have trained so well and are good enough, but I mainly chose the same players so I see where they are looking ahead to next season a bit, but also because they deserve to play this season.”



