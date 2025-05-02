Premier League: Manchester City Target Maximum Points As Wolves Hit Etihad

Manchester City will continue their quest for top-five finish when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Friday (today).

The hosts, who sit in third position on the table have won their last three games across all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s side have accrued 14 points from their last 18 available, and will temporarily climb up to third with a win.

Man City remain without Rodri, Erling Haaland, John Stones and Nathan Ake, while both Oscar Bobb and Ederson are doubts for the game.

James McAtee was unavailable to face Forest last the weekend due to suspension, and could therefore return to the side against Wolves.

Wolves head into the game in buoyant mood having claimed maximum points from their last six Premier League games.

Viktor Pereira’s side have however lost eight of nine Premier League meetings with City.

They have won their last four away fixtures in the league.

Wolves will arrive in Manchester full of confidence, aiming to avenge their 5-1 thrashing at the Etihad this time last year.



