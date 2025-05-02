EPL: Iwobi, Bassey Seek Aston Villa Downfall

Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey will be aiming to brighten their European chances for next season as Fulham visit Aston Villa in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Villa Park.



Both Iwobi and Bassey are enjoying one of their best seasons in the league for their club, scoring goals and defending solidly.



While the former Arsenal star has scored nine goals in 34 Premier League matches, his Nigerian compatriot has managed one goal in 32 league matches.

Fulham sit eighth in the table and can close the gap on seventh-placed Aston Villa to three points with a win on Saturday, before taking on Everton, Brentford, and Man City in their remaining three league fixtures.



Securing maximum points at Villa Park could prove challenging for Fulham, though, as they have only come out on top in one of their last 20 league visits to Aston Villa (D7 L12), losing their last five in a row since a 2-1 success in April 2014.



