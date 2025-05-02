‘Victory Over Rangers Key To Our Federation Cup Title Dream’ —Plateau United’s Mutla

Habila Hosea Mutla, General Manager of Plateau United, has exclusively told Completesports.com how important Saturday’s President Federation Cup quarter-final match against Rangers International is to the Tin City side.

Mutla did not mince words when he hinted that victory over the Coal City Flying Antelopes could potentially take his club closer to realising their title dream.

“We’ve shifted our focus to the Federation Cup, hoping it will provide us with the reward we need for our efforts this season,” began Mutla, speaking to Completesports.com on Friday morning.

“Of course, playing against Rangers at this stage of the competition will always provide a tough test, but we’re confident that once we get past them, we’ll have moved one step closer to our dream destination.”

Plateau United have only won the domestic cup once — in 1999 — when Donatus Iloka’s exquisite strike condemned Iwuanyanwu Nationale to a 1-0 defeat, thus guaranteeing the Jos side their first-ever President Federation Cup title.

Now, Mutla is in the hunt for a second domestic cup triumph to appease the fans and people of Plateau State, as well as the Governor, following a disappointing 2024/2025 NPFL campaign.

“It’s still a long way off. This is just the quarter-finals. The semis and then the final are still to come, but let’s take it one game at a time,” he added.

“If and when we get there, it will be a great moment for us — for the fans, supporters and the government of Plateau State. Yes, it hasn’t been a pleasant league campaign for us this term, but they — the fans, supporters and government — have still stood firmly behind us.”

Intrigue and tempers, as well as thrills, are bound to lace tomorrow’s clash in Abuja. It will be the third meeting between both teams this season. Rangers held Plateau United to a goalless draw in a Matchday 11 fixture in Jos. That result was later overturned in favour of Rangers, awarding them three goals and three points following an alleged attack on Rangers players, officials, and the club bus by fans.

The three points deducted from Plateau United would go on to haunt the club, compounding their struggle against relegation.

However, the Tin City side bounced back to claim all three points in the reverse fixture on Matchday 31 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, with a 1-0 win under coach Mbwas Mangut.

Now, the President Federation Cup quarter-finals present a litmus test for both sides to settle scores — this time, on neutral ground in Abuja.

While Rangers have won the silverware six times and are hunting a seventh title, Plateau United are chasing a long-awaited second cup triumph.

