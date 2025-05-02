PSG Give Update On Injured Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has suffered a hamstring injury, throwing his involvement against Arsenal in next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg into serious doubt.

Dembele scored the only goal at the Emirates on Tuesday night, beating David Raya inside four minutes, as PSG took a slender lead back to Paris for next week’s decider.

However, Dembele was forced off during the second half and has subsequently been unable to train.

In a medical update on Friday afternoon, a PSG statement read: “Ousmane Dembele has strained his right hamstring. His condition in progressing well,

“A further assessment will be carried out shortly.”

PSG are next in action this weekend against Strasbourg, though with the league title already wrapped up there is no pressure to field a full-strength team and risk players before the visit of the Gunners.

Luis Enrique confirmed that Demble “won’t play, that’s for sure,” against Liam Rosenior’s side.

Speaking after the win on Tuesday, Dembele told reporters: “I felt a little something, but it’s okay.”

Enrique added: “It’s not serious, it’s something very minor, but he’s probably a doubt for the second leg.

“We’re going to try to get Dembele back on the pitch. If Ousmane can play, that’s better, nut if he doesn’t, we’ll still be a real team. We’ve been saying that since the start of the season.”

On their part Arsenal’s campaign have been hampered by injuries to key players.

Bukayo Saka only recently returned from a hamstring injury while Gabriel Martinelli also spent time on the sideline.

Club captain Martin Odegaard got injured while on duty with Norway and summer signing Ricardo Calafiori have not had the best of starts for Arsenal due to knocks.

Also, the trio of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Magalhaes are long term absentees.

The Standard



