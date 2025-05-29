Chelsea, Not Arsenal Will Be Perfect Club For You  –Omeruo Advises Osimhen

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has advised Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen to join Chelsea ahead of Arsenal in this summer transfer window.



The Nigerian international has been heavily linked with a move out of the Turkish club after his loan spell expires this summer.



However, Omeruo in a chat with Sporty TV, advised Osimhen to join a club where he can win trophies.

“Of course Chelsea. Arsenal needs him, but I want him to win trophies,” Omeruo told SportyTV.



“Right now he’s the best striker in the world for me,” Omeruo said. “When he was about to go to Galatasaray, we spoke. I told him, ‘They’ll kill you with love.



“In Turkey, the fans make you appreciate them; they make you love your job. It’s not just about the club you’re playing. As long as you’re a football player, you’re a star for them.”









