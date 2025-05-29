Adarabioyo Denies Rejecting Super Eagles

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has denied rejecting the chance to play for Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

Adarabioyo was born in England to Nigerian parents, and has represented the former at the youth level.

The 27-year-old is however still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

“I never turned down Nigeria and I have never had a conversation that I will be going to Nigeria,” Adarabioyo told reporters after Chelsea’s UEFA Europa Conference League final win over Real Betis.

“At the point last season, where there was a bit of conversation, I said I wanted to focus on club football, I was at the last year at Fulham and now at Chelsea, in my first year, where I needed to concentrate.

“Now is the time I need to make a decision (on international future).”

Adarabioyo joined Chelsea on a free transfer last summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



