Al-Hilal Ready To Splash €120m On Osimhen

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have tabled a mouthwatering €120m to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen this summer.



The Nigerian international has become the most sought-after player in the summer transfer window after his impressive display for Galatasaray this season.

According to FootMercato, the Saudi Arabian club has reportedly made contact with the striker and is prepared to offer him a lucrative contract worth €120m.



Al-Hilal view Osimhen as their top target to fill the attacking void left by Neymar’s departure in January.



Osimhen has had a standout season at Galatasaray, scoring 36 goals in all competitions, and his next move is now expected to be one of the headline deals of the summer transfer window.



