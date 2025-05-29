Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Al-Hilal Ready To Splash €120m On Osimhen

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have tabled a mouthwatering €120m to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

    The Nigerian international has become the most sought-after player in the summer transfer window after his impressive display for Galatasaray this season.

    Read Also: Unity Cup 2025: Ismaila Targets More Assists For Super Eagles

    According to FootMercato, the Saudi Arabian club has reportedly made contact with the striker and is prepared to offer him a lucrative contract worth €120m.

     Al-Hilal view Osimhen as their top target to fill the attacking void left by Neymar’s departure in January.

    Osimhen has had a standout season at Galatasaray, scoring 36 goals in all competitions, and his next move is now expected to be one of the headline deals of the summer transfer window.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad