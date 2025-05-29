Unity Cup 2025: Ismaila Targets More Assists For Super Eagles

Sodiq Ismaila has said he hopes to provide more assists for the Super Eagles.

Ismaila was one of three home-based players who were in the Super Eagles starting line-up in the second semi-finals of the Unity Cup.

The two other home-based stars were Papa Daniel of Niger Tornadoes and Ismaila’s Remo teammate Sikiru Alimi.

The right-back set up the first goal for Eric Chelle’s side as he sent in a cross which was slotted home by Cyriel Dessers.

Reacting to a video of the opening goal on X, where the commentator was praising Ismaila for his brilliant cross for Dessers, the Remo Stars defender wrote on his handle: “First of many Insha Allah (God willing).”

Ismaila would hope to get another assist when the Super Eagles face Jamaica in the final of the Unity Cup on Friday.

The Reggae Boys reached the final after edging out Trinidad and Tobago 3-2.

In May 2024, Ismaila received his first call-up to the Super Eagles as part of the 23-man squad under former coach Finidi George for the matchday 3 and 4 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Super Eagles on matchday 4 in the 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic, when he came on in the 60th minute for Bright Osayi-Samuel.

By James Agberebi



