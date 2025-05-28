Winning Conference League Can Be Starting Point For More Success –Maresca

Enzo Maresca has said Chelsea’s Europa Conference League win can present a springboard for the club to achieve more successful in the future.

Chelsea came from 1-0 down to beat Real Betis 4-1 in Poland to win an historic the Conference League trophy as they become the first club to win all three of UEFA’s club competitions.

Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo netted all Chelsea’s second half goals.

It means Maresca finished his first season in charge of the club by winning silverware and having qualified for the Champions League next season by finishing fourth in the Premier League.

Speaking after the win, the Italian hopes this is only the start for his young team.

“The message after Nottingham was if we want to be an important team, what we have done is done,” he told TNT Sports. “Now we need to win the final. This was the message.

“I’m very proud and I’m very happy for many reasons. For sure, personally I feel good, but also because I know the fans deserve that. They are waiting already for two or three years for good moments so they deserve that.

“The club has invested lots of money in the last three or four years so they are always waiting for it.

“Hopefully this can be a starting point from tonight, and we can create something important.”

Maresca surprisingly left club captain Reece James out of the starting line-up but brought him on for Malo Gusto at the break.

He, however explained that his decision not to play him for the whole game was because of his injury history.

“I promise you, I will start always with Reece, but I’m trying to protect him,” he said.

“He played more games this season than in the last two or three years.

“He knows that but he is a top player. He’s like Cole. The problem is we need to manage him.

“When we changed him, he said don’t worry we’re going to win the game.”



