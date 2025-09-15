Chelsea Should Never Have Sold Madueke To Arsenal –Ex-Man United Star

Former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard thinks Chelsea made a big mistake by selling Noni Madueke to Arsenal this summer.

After spending two seasons at Chelsea (2023-2025) where he won the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup, Madueke joined Arsenal on a five-year contract.

Since signing for the Gunners, Madueke has featured in all of their four Premier League matches.

Speaking about the sale of Madueke to Arsenal, Howard said it was a move Chelsea should never have sanctioned.

“It’s a miss,” Howard told NBC Sport. “Chelsea have missed that one. And that’s going to happen, because they sign so many talented young players. He’s a special player. He never should have been let go by Chelsea.

“They got that one wrong, and they have to admit that. Saka we know is probably the best player in the Arsenal team, but if he’s out.. no problem. Madueke can come in and be a star.”



