Arokodare: Nobody Convinced Me To Join Wolves

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has disclosed that he was never convinced by anyone to join Wolves.



Recall that Wolves signed the 24-year-old striker from Belgian side Genk on a four-year deal.



Speaking with Sports Witness, the Nigerian international stated that it has always been his dream to play in the Premier League.

“When Wolverhampton became concrete, I didn’t hesitate for a second. No one had to convince me. Everyone also knew I absolutely wanted to go to the Premier League.



“There might have been other rumours [AC Milan and Napoli], but in my head, I only wanted one thing.



“The Wolverhampton shirt already fits me like a glove. [Wolves are known for] using their strikers well. I’ll benefit from that.”



