    EPL News

    Arokodare: Nobody Convinced Me To Join Wolves

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has disclosed that he was never convinced by anyone to join Wolves.

    Recall that Wolves signed the 24-year-old striker from Belgian side Genk on a four-year deal.

    Speaking with Sports Witness, the Nigerian international stated that it has always been his dream to play in the Premier League.

    Read Also:2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles To Face Chile, Australia In Friendlies

    “When Wolverhampton became concrete, I didn’t hesitate for a second. No one had to convince me. Everyone also knew I absolutely wanted to go to the Premier League.

    “There might have been other rumours [AC Milan and Napoli], but in my head, I only wanted one thing.

    “The Wolverhampton shirt already fits me like a glove. [Wolves are known for] using their strikers well. I’ll benefit from that.”


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

