2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles To Face Chile, Australia In Friendlies

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will take on Chile and Australia in friendlies ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side will do battle with Chile in the first friendly on Saturday.

The West Africans will confront Australia in their second test game next week Tuesday.

The Flying Eagles departed for Chile for their final preparations ahead of the U-20 World Cup on Sunday.

Nigeria will face Norway, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia in Group F.

The West Africans reached the quarter-finals of the last edition hosted by Argentina before losing to Korea Republic.

The seven-time African champions will face Norway in their opening fixture on Monday, 29 September.

Chile will host the competition from September 27 to October 20.

By Adeboye Amosu




