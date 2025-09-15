Umtiti Announces Retirement From Professional Football At 31

France 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and former Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has announced his retirement from professional football at 31 years.

According to Tribuna, while his Instagram post captured his gratitude and reflection — “I gave EVERYTHING with passion and I regret NOTHING” — it was his farewell video at Lyon’s stadium that truly showed the depth of his connection to the game and the clubs that shaped him.

Standing at the stadium where it all began, Umtiti addressed fans with emotion:”This is where it all began. And this is where I want to address you. Lyon is my home. My club. From the pitches of Menival to Groupama Stadium, I fulfilled the dream of many children by becoming a professional footballer. And then I realised my own dream by joining FC Barcelona. And what can I say, I played with the greatest.”

He spoke openly about his journey in Catalonia, the challenges he faced, and the lessons learned:

“I learned a lot in Catalonia, but also discovered a side of football that no one is ever really prepared for. How could I not mention the French national team and that World Cup? An unforgettable moment of togetherness and a unique human experience.”

Umtiti didn’t shy away from the struggles that defined his later years, from injuries at Barcelona to rediscovering his love for football at Lecce, and trying to make a comeback at Lille:”Few people know how hard I tried, but my body couldn’t keep up. And I can only thank the club for its support.”

Despite the challenges, he reflected with pride and peace:”Today, I am proud of how far I have come and at peace with my career. I gave it my all, staying true to my values, and I hope that’s the image people will remember.”



